Rockwall, TX
507 Shoreview Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:25 AM

507 Shoreview Drive

507 Shoreview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Shoreview Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated half duplex located in a very well established neighborhood in Rockwall ISD!! 2 bed, 2 bath split floorplan with a large living area and formal dining separating bedrooms. 1 car front entry garage. Updated laminate flooring and tile in this home!! Guest bath features brand new tile and brand new tub April 2019. Updated energy efficient complete HVAC system April 2018. New roof August 2018. Lots of storage in the kitchen along with updated countertops! Ready for move in!!! No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Shoreview Drive have any available units?
507 Shoreview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 507 Shoreview Drive have?
Some of 507 Shoreview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Shoreview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Shoreview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Shoreview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Shoreview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 507 Shoreview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Shoreview Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Shoreview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Shoreview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Shoreview Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Shoreview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Shoreview Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Shoreview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Shoreview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Shoreview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Shoreview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 Shoreview Drive has units with air conditioning.

