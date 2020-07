Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location!! Only 7 min from the I30 bridge! Very cozy and bright 2 bedrooms one full bath house. No carpet, tile and laminated floors. Refrigerator included, just bring your washer and dryer. Fresh paint all over the house. Nice back yard with shed. Quiet neighborhood, great Rockwall schools. TAR application, Application fee $40 per adult over 18, copy of the DL and 3 months of pay-stubs required. NO PETS!!!!