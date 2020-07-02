All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 Shoreview Drive

409 Shoreview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 Shoreview Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Although this single story home is actually half of a duplex, it is in a neighborhood of mostly single family homes. Design and construction create privacy, and the secluded atrium allows you to enjoy the outdoors from inside. There are 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in the split bedroom plan, a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the living room, an indoor laundry room plus an additional imagination room (study, den or formal dining?). Fenced rear yard is shaded by trees. Freshly painted inside, all new flooring, bathrooms upgraded & new kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Shoreview Drive have any available units?
409 Shoreview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 409 Shoreview Drive have?
Some of 409 Shoreview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Shoreview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Shoreview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Shoreview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 409 Shoreview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 409 Shoreview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 Shoreview Drive offers parking.
Does 409 Shoreview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Shoreview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Shoreview Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Shoreview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Shoreview Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Shoreview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Shoreview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Shoreview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Shoreview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Shoreview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

