Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home just walking distance from downtown Rockwall and great restaurants. Home features hardwood floors, large kitchen with lots of storage and drawers. Original pot belly stove in living room adds to the charm of this home. Home also features workshop and extra storage shed in the large treed backyard.