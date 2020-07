Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story Rockwall home features all kitchen appliances, full size washer and dryer area, wood burning fireplace and nice backyard for relaxing or entertaining just walking distance away from Springer elementary and community park and trails. Easy access to I-30 and minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard, entertainment, and Plaza at Rockwall shopping and dining! Currently tenant occupied. No pets.