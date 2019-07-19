All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated January 16 2020

2911 Tangleglen Drive

2911 Tangleglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2911 Tangleglen Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Stunning home located in wonderful location close to dining, shopping walking trails and MORE! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring, laminate tile and plush carpet throughout. Cozy gas starting fireplace in one of the 2 living rooms, game room or media room upstairs, tall ceilings and a nice backyard to relax in. Very large kitchen, offering tons of cabinet space, features stainless steel appliances, an island and tile back splash. 4 spacious bedrooms all located on the second floor, with lots of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Tangleglen Drive have any available units?
2911 Tangleglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2911 Tangleglen Drive have?
Some of 2911 Tangleglen Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 Tangleglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Tangleglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Tangleglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Tangleglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2911 Tangleglen Drive offer parking?
No, 2911 Tangleglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2911 Tangleglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Tangleglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Tangleglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2911 Tangleglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Tangleglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2911 Tangleglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Tangleglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 Tangleglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Tangleglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Tangleglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

