2911 Tangleglen Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace game room media room

Stunning home located in wonderful location close to dining, shopping walking trails and MORE! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring, laminate tile and plush carpet throughout. Cozy gas starting fireplace in one of the 2 living rooms, game room or media room upstairs, tall ceilings and a nice backyard to relax in. Very large kitchen, offering tons of cabinet space, features stainless steel appliances, an island and tile back splash. 4 spacious bedrooms all located on the second floor, with lots of closet space.