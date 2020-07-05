All apartments in Rockwall
280 Beech Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

280 Beech Drive

280 Beech Drive · No Longer Available
Rockwall
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

280 Beech Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Immaculate, well-kept home with hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen has breakfast bar, island, gas range oven and cooktop, built in microwave and includes stainless refrigerator. Master bedroom is well-lit with ample windows, jetted garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, medicine cabinet, linen closet and walk in closet with built-ins. Ceiling fans throughout home. 2-inch blinds, crown molding, covered patio with ceiling fan, and storage building. Fence, HVAC and Roof are all 4 years old. Water heater is 6 years old and appliances 3 years old. No cats; well-behaved dogs up to 50 lbs allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Beech Drive have any available units?
280 Beech Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 280 Beech Drive have?
Some of 280 Beech Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Beech Drive currently offering any rent specials?
280 Beech Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Beech Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Beech Drive is pet friendly.
Does 280 Beech Drive offer parking?
Yes, 280 Beech Drive offers parking.
Does 280 Beech Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Beech Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Beech Drive have a pool?
No, 280 Beech Drive does not have a pool.
Does 280 Beech Drive have accessible units?
No, 280 Beech Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Beech Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Beech Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Beech Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 280 Beech Drive has units with air conditioning.

