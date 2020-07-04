All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2760 Beacon Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2760 Beacon Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2760 Beacon Hill Drive

2760 Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2760 Beacon Hill Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular Home within WALKING DISTANCE OF LAKE RAY HUBBARD!! Located in sought after Promenade Harbor neighborhood, not only do you have the lake close by, you also have easy access to shopping and entertainment! Beautiful home includes fresh updated paint, lots of windows for natural light, tile back splash in kitchen and gas top cooking! Super large backyard for family fun, entertaining or just unwinding! Master bath has separate stand up shower and guest bath has tub-shower combo! Perfect location plus a stunner of a home - will go quickly, come make this one yours - and do it SOON!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive have any available units?
2760 Beacon Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive have?
Some of 2760 Beacon Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 Beacon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2760 Beacon Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 Beacon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2760 Beacon Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2760 Beacon Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 Beacon Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2760 Beacon Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2760 Beacon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 Beacon Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2760 Beacon Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2760 Beacon Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District