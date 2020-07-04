2760 Beacon Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Home within WALKING DISTANCE OF LAKE RAY HUBBARD!! Located in sought after Promenade Harbor neighborhood, not only do you have the lake close by, you also have easy access to shopping and entertainment! Beautiful home includes fresh updated paint, lots of windows for natural light, tile back splash in kitchen and gas top cooking! Super large backyard for family fun, entertaining or just unwinding! Master bath has separate stand up shower and guest bath has tub-shower combo! Perfect location plus a stunner of a home - will go quickly, come make this one yours - and do it SOON!!!