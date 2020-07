Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Rockwall Home! - This home offers over 2000 square feet of living space surrounded by mature trees. All bedrooms are downstairs master is split from other bedrooms. This home also offers room for a study. Double sinks in master bath. Please make an appointment today to view this lovely home and to see all the wonderful features that await you.



(RLNE4478549)