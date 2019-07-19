Terrific Lofland Farms two-story right around the corner from elementary school! Neighborhood pool and playground. Wood-type and tile flooring throughout entire house. Dining Room can be used as study. Upstairs gameroom is a special bonus! Extra large backyard and corner lot. Available immediately with possible extended lease!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have any available units?
2280 Fieldcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have?
Some of 2280 Fieldcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Fieldcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Fieldcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.