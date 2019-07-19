All apartments in Rockwall
2280 Fieldcrest Drive
2280 Fieldcrest Drive

Location

2280 Fieldcrest Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Terrific Lofland Farms two-story right around the corner from elementary school! Neighborhood pool and playground. Wood-type and tile flooring throughout entire house. Dining Room can be used as study. Upstairs gameroom is a special bonus! Extra large backyard and corner lot. Available immediately with possible extended lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have any available units?
2280 Fieldcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have?
Some of 2280 Fieldcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Fieldcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Fieldcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Fieldcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2280 Fieldcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 2280 Fieldcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 Fieldcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2280 Fieldcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2280 Fieldcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 Fieldcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 Fieldcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2280 Fieldcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

