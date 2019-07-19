2280 Fieldcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room playground pool

Terrific Lofland Farms two-story right around the corner from elementary school! Neighborhood pool and playground. Wood-type and tile flooring throughout entire house. Dining Room can be used as study. Upstairs gameroom is a special bonus! Extra large backyard and corner lot. Available immediately with possible extended lease!