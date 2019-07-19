1810 Mystic Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport game room parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 4 BR 3.5 bath home. Walking distance to the Harbor-Lake Ray Hubbard. Formal living & dining. Private study w-French doors. Island kitchen w-walk-in pantry. Gas log fireplace. Master down w-sitting area, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Huge walk-in closet. 3rd living area upstairs and game room w-wet bar opens to the balcony and lake views! Two car garage and covered carport. Pets are case by case.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.'? Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.