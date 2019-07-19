All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1810 Mystic Street

1810 Mystic St · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Mystic St, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 BR 3.5 bath home. Walking distance to the Harbor-Lake Ray Hubbard. Formal living & dining. Private study w-French doors. Island kitchen w-walk-in pantry. Gas log fireplace. Master down w-sitting area, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Huge walk-in closet. 3rd living area upstairs and game room w-wet bar opens to the balcony and lake views! Two car garage and covered carport. Pets are case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.'? Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

