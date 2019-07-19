1410 Misty Cove

Amenities

Beautiful home located in a well established and popular subdivision on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. Exemplary Rockwall schools! Great floor plan - master bedroom and 2 bedrooms (one of which can be used as a study) are downstairs. The 2 other bedrooms are upstairs as well as the game room, media room, half bath and a jack and jill bathroom. Lake view from upstairs! Walking distance to the Community pool, Club house and the exercise facility. Amenities also includes 18 hole golf course (for a fee), a basketball and tennis courts. A restaurant on the site overlooking the lake.

Refrigerator included!

All information to be verified by tenant or tenant's agent.