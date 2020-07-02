All apartments in Rockwall
Location

1360 Shores Boulevard, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in The Shores with access to the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club & Lake Ray Hubbard nearby. This renovated home backs up to the golf course & updates include hard wood flooring throughout the first floor, updated kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, modern back splash with granite counter tops. 1st floor has a study with see through fireplace. Upstairs you will find an over sized master suite with sitting area, updated master bath & access to the covered terrace. Three bedrooms are nearby along with a 2nd living area that includes fireplace & wet bar & access to the wrap around terrace overlooking the golf course. Rockwall offers restaurants, shopping & entertainment venues galore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Shores Boulevard have any available units?
1360 Shores Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1360 Shores Boulevard have?
Some of 1360 Shores Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Shores Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Shores Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Shores Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1360 Shores Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1360 Shores Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Shores Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1360 Shores Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Shores Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Shores Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1360 Shores Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Shores Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1360 Shores Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Shores Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Shores Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Shores Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Shores Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

