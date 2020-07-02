1360 Shores Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in The Shores with access to the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club & Lake Ray Hubbard nearby. This renovated home backs up to the golf course & updates include hard wood flooring throughout the first floor, updated kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, modern back splash with granite counter tops. 1st floor has a study with see through fireplace. Upstairs you will find an over sized master suite with sitting area, updated master bath & access to the covered terrace. Three bedrooms are nearby along with a 2nd living area that includes fireplace & wet bar & access to the wrap around terrace overlooking the golf course. Rockwall offers restaurants, shopping & entertainment venues galore.