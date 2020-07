Amenities

Very well maintained, super clean home in Waterstone Estates, across from Rockwall High School. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 dining areas plus 2 living areas. Plantation shutters, carpet, tile, ceiling fans, sprinkler system and much more. Privacy fence in back yard with open back porch patio. Excellent location. $40 app fee per adult. Available for move in 2-1-2020. We do paperwork. PETS ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.