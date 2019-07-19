1215 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Nice and spacious 1 bed 1 bath condo with huge living area in Signal Ridge which is walking distance to the Harbor area!! This condo is a downstairs, corner unit with 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the home!!! New laminate flooring in living and bedroom just installed July 2019. Recently updated tile in kitchen and bath!!! This condo has a wine fridge as well!!! Good sized breakfast-dining area overlooking the living room! New refrigerator and New washer and dryer included!!! These homes are difficult to find in this very desirable location so be the first to look and lease!!!