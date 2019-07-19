All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:55 AM

1215 Signal Ridge Place

1215 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice and spacious 1 bed 1 bath condo with huge living area in Signal Ridge which is walking distance to the Harbor area!! This condo is a downstairs, corner unit with 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the home!!! New laminate flooring in living and bedroom just installed July 2019. Recently updated tile in kitchen and bath!!! This condo has a wine fridge as well!!! Good sized breakfast-dining area overlooking the living room! New refrigerator and New washer and dryer included!!! These homes are difficult to find in this very desirable location so be the first to look and lease!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1215 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1215 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1215 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Signal Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1215 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Signal Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 1215 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Signal Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Signal Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 1215 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1215 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

