Roanoke, TX
625 Main Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

625 Main Street

625 Main Street · No Longer Available
625 Main Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This is a wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath FULLY REMODELED Home in the heart of Roanoke! You'll WANT TO SEE THIS!
It has luxury-feeling wood tile - with fresh neutral paint everywhere. Granite counters in Kitchen and Baths.
Two Spacious bedrooms with large closets. The Master Suite features a Walk-In Shower and two HUGE CLOSETS. Lots of storage in this home for your family.
Backyard has lots of space for barbeques and for kids to enjoy.
Come and feel right at home in this place! Minutes away from Roanoke town amenities and shopping.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 625 Main Street have any available units?
625 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 625 Main Street have?
Some of 625 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 625 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 625 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 625 Main Street offers parking.
Does 625 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Main Street have a pool?
No, 625 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 625 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

