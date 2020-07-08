625 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This is a wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath FULLY REMODELED Home in the heart of Roanoke! You'll WANT TO SEE THIS!

It has luxury-feeling wood tile - with fresh neutral paint everywhere. Granite counters in Kitchen and Baths.

Two Spacious bedrooms with large closets. The Master Suite features a Walk-In Shower and two HUGE CLOSETS. Lots of storage in this home for your family.

Backyard has lots of space for barbeques and for kids to enjoy.

Come and feel right at home in this place! Minutes away from Roanoke town amenities and shopping.