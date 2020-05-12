All apartments in Roanoke
624 Allister Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

624 Allister Court

624 Allister Ct · No Longer Available
Location

624 Allister Ct, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful home. Spacious living areas, great for entertaining, nice size bedrooms. Watch the sunrise from back porch. Backs to greenbelt. Very friendly neighbors on cul-de-sac. Move in ready. Fantastic schools. Gorgeous views from the upstairs living area. Located at top of hill so great views. Nice. Check it out today! Landlord has washer and dryer, refrigerator, two mounted flat screen tvs (living room and media room), and leather couch, loveseat, chair with ottoman at the home for use. Will remove if necessary. Tenant's agent to verify schools and room dimensions. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

