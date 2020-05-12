624 Allister Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful home. Spacious living areas, great for entertaining, nice size bedrooms. Watch the sunrise from back porch. Backs to greenbelt. Very friendly neighbors on cul-de-sac. Move in ready. Fantastic schools. Gorgeous views from the upstairs living area. Located at top of hill so great views. Nice. Check it out today! Landlord has washer and dryer, refrigerator, two mounted flat screen tvs (living room and media room), and leather couch, loveseat, chair with ottoman at the home for use. Will remove if necessary. Tenant's agent to verify schools and room dimensions. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with landlord approval.