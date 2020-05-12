313 Benton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

LOCATION, LOCATION!! This one owner home has been meticulously cared for & it shows! Light, bright, spotless, clean & neutral finish out. You will not be disappointed!! Beautiful granite in kitchen & guest bath! Upgraded lighting! Ceiling fans throughout! Wood-look flooring! Relax on your shaded 10x25 paver patio while you enjoy the private, park like backyard! Nights are cozy in front of the wood burning fireplace. Study has built in shelving & double french doors & could be used as a bedroom. This lovely neighborhood boasts of 2 playgrounds, a splash pad, lots of sidewalks for walking & close proximity to shopping & restaurants. Exemplary NW schools are walking distance - Roanoke, Medlin & Byron Nelson HS.