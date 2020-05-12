All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:51 AM

313 Benton Drive

313 Benton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Benton Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION!! This one owner home has been meticulously cared for & it shows! Light, bright, spotless, clean & neutral finish out. You will not be disappointed!! Beautiful granite in kitchen & guest bath! Upgraded lighting! Ceiling fans throughout! Wood-look flooring! Relax on your shaded 10x25 paver patio while you enjoy the private, park like backyard! Nights are cozy in front of the wood burning fireplace. Study has built in shelving & double french doors & could be used as a bedroom. This lovely neighborhood boasts of 2 playgrounds, a splash pad, lots of sidewalks for walking & close proximity to shopping & restaurants. Exemplary NW schools are walking distance - Roanoke, Medlin & Byron Nelson HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Benton Drive have any available units?
313 Benton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 313 Benton Drive have?
Some of 313 Benton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Benton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Benton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Benton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Benton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 313 Benton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Benton Drive offers parking.
Does 313 Benton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Benton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Benton Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Benton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Benton Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Benton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Benton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Benton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Benton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Benton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

