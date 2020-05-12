1313 Indian Trail Road

Amenities

bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel

This newly renovated home in highly desired area is waiting for you! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms, updated light fixtures, pretty arched interior entryways and nice sized backyard with covered patio. Stunning kitchen features quartz counter tops, clean white and grey cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile back splash. Master suite, located on the first floor separate from the guest bedrooms located on the second floor, offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Get cozy and warm next the the grand fireplace and enjoy the view.