Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
1313 Indian Trail Road
Last updated December 14 2019 at 5:29 AM

1313 Indian Trail Road

1313 Indian Trail Road · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Indian Trail Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This newly renovated home in highly desired area is waiting for you! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms, updated light fixtures, pretty arched interior entryways and nice sized backyard with covered patio. Stunning kitchen features quartz counter tops, clean white and grey cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile back splash. Master suite, located on the first floor separate from the guest bedrooms located on the second floor, offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Get cozy and warm next the the grand fireplace and enjoy the view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Indian Trail Road have any available units?
1313 Indian Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1313 Indian Trail Road have?
Some of 1313 Indian Trail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Indian Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Indian Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Indian Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Indian Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1313 Indian Trail Road offer parking?
No, 1313 Indian Trail Road does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Indian Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Indian Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Indian Trail Road have a pool?
No, 1313 Indian Trail Road does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Indian Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 1313 Indian Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Indian Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Indian Trail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Indian Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Indian Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.

