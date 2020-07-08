3352 Crites Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with many upgrades throughout! This home is located in a lovely established neighborhood with mature trees. When you walk into this beautiful open-concept house you see gleaming hand scraped oak hardwood floors, tile and carpet throughout the bedrooms. Lots of natural light coming through energy efficient windows throughout. Gourmet Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops with a lovely kitchen island and walk-in-pantry. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, designer tile, and walk-in-closets. This property has a nice-sized fenced backyard and large patio ready for Texas sized BBQ's. Move-In-Ready!