Richland Hills, TX
3352 Crites Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

3352 Crites Street

3352 Crites Street · No Longer Available
Location

3352 Crites Street, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with many upgrades throughout! This home is located in a lovely established neighborhood with mature trees. When you walk into this beautiful open-concept house you see gleaming hand scraped oak hardwood floors, tile and carpet throughout the bedrooms. Lots of natural light coming through energy efficient windows throughout. Gourmet Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops with a lovely kitchen island and walk-in-pantry. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, designer tile, and walk-in-closets. This property has a nice-sized fenced backyard and large patio ready for Texas sized BBQ's. Move-In-Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3352 Crites Street have any available units?
3352 Crites Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3352 Crites Street have?
Some of 3352 Crites Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3352 Crites Street currently offering any rent specials?
3352 Crites Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3352 Crites Street pet-friendly?
No, 3352 Crites Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 3352 Crites Street offer parking?
Yes, 3352 Crites Street offers parking.
Does 3352 Crites Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3352 Crites Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3352 Crites Street have a pool?
No, 3352 Crites Street does not have a pool.
Does 3352 Crites Street have accessible units?
No, 3352 Crites Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3352 Crites Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3352 Crites Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3352 Crites Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3352 Crites Street does not have units with air conditioning.

