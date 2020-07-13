All apartments in Richland Hills
32Ten on the Blvd

3216 Ash Park Dr · (817) 697-7864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3216 Ash Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX 76118

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3220-59 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 3210-27 · Avail. Sep 10

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 3210-33 · Avail. Jul 16

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3220-54 · Avail. Jul 24

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 3220-42 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 32Ten on the Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments.

How home should feel!

At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community, while offering quality amenities and service. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, frost-free refrigerators, ceiling fans, dishwashers and so much more! Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, central laundry facility, gated parking and lush landscaping.

The best of Richland Hills is right outside your door when you call 32Ten on the Blvd home! We are conveniently located on Baker Blvd, with easy access to the T Bus Route, Trinity Railway Express and major freeways. Whether you spend the day shopping at the North East Mall or enjoying a meal at one of the many nearby fine dining restaurants, 32Ten on the Blvd will always be happy to welcome you home!

Wed love to show you around! Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community in Richland Hills, Texas.

(RLNE2874506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants: $45; Couple Applicants: $80
Deposit: One Bedroom: $300; Two Bedroom: $400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $75
Additional: Trash: $15; Pest Control: $5
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $300
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Covered Parking provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32Ten on the Blvd have any available units?
32Ten on the Blvd has 9 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 32Ten on the Blvd have?
Some of 32Ten on the Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32Ten on the Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
32Ten on the Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32Ten on the Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 32Ten on the Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 32Ten on the Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 32Ten on the Blvd offers parking.
Does 32Ten on the Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32Ten on the Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32Ten on the Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 32Ten on the Blvd has a pool.
Does 32Ten on the Blvd have accessible units?
No, 32Ten on the Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 32Ten on the Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32Ten on the Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 32Ten on the Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 32Ten on the Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
