Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments.



How home should feel!



At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community, while offering quality amenities and service. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, frost-free refrigerators, ceiling fans, dishwashers and so much more! Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, central laundry facility, gated parking and lush landscaping.



The best of Richland Hills is right outside your door when you call 32Ten on the Blvd home! We are conveniently located on Baker Blvd, with easy access to the T Bus Route, Trinity Railway Express and major freeways. Whether you spend the day shopping at the North East Mall or enjoying a meal at one of the many nearby fine dining restaurants, 32Ten on the Blvd will always be happy to welcome you home!



Wed love to show you around! Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community in Richland Hills, Texas.



