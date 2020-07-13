All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

North Hills Place

3817 Booth Calloway · (817) 677-6578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX 76118

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-7626 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 4-7623 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 3-7631 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Hills Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit. This community offers residents a top amenity package including: convenient on-site parking, balconies, and a fitness center. Stop by the leasing office today!

(RLNE2752407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $50; Couple Applicants $90
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Trash $17; Pest Control $8
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered parking $25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Hills Place have any available units?
North Hills Place has 4 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Hills Place have?
Some of North Hills Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
North Hills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Hills Place pet-friendly?
Yes, North Hills Place is pet friendly.
Does North Hills Place offer parking?
Yes, North Hills Place offers parking.
Does North Hills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Hills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Hills Place have a pool?
No, North Hills Place does not have a pool.
Does North Hills Place have accessible units?
No, North Hills Place does not have accessible units.
Does North Hills Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Hills Place has units with dishwashers.
Does North Hills Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Hills Place has units with air conditioning.
