821 Field Crossing

Like NEW! Gorgeous home in desirable family friendly Union Park Subdivision. This home is ready for a Quick move-in. The stunning stone elevation and open floor plan offers a Master bedroom and a Junior Suite at the first floor. Each bedroom has its private bath. Included Features: 42 White Cabinets, with dark wood flooring throughout,, upgraded granite c-tops, island, SS Appliances, Cast Stone Fireplace, Extended Covered Patio, Outdoor Kitchen with sink and SS Grill & granite c-tops, 3 living areas, The Community organize special activities for homeowners and guest to enjoy the amenities: Resort style pool, hike, bike trails, outdoor pavilion, safe and friendly environment.

