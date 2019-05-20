All apartments in Providence
821 Field Crossing
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:49 AM

821 Field Crossing

821 Field Xing · No Longer Available
Location

821 Field Xing, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Like NEW! Gorgeous home in desirable family friendly Union Park Subdivision. This home is ready for a Quick move-in. The stunning stone elevation and open floor plan offers a Master bedroom and a Junior Suite at the first floor. Each bedroom has its private bath. Included Features: 42 White Cabinets, with dark wood flooring throughout,, upgraded granite c-tops, island, SS Appliances, Cast Stone Fireplace, Extended Covered Patio, Outdoor Kitchen with sink and SS Grill & granite c-tops, 3 living areas, The Community organize special activities for homeowners and guest to enjoy the amenities: Resort style pool, hike, bike trails, outdoor pavilion, safe and friendly environment.
A home your family would love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Field Crossing have any available units?
821 Field Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 821 Field Crossing have?
Some of 821 Field Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Field Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
821 Field Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Field Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 821 Field Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 821 Field Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 821 Field Crossing offers parking.
Does 821 Field Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Field Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Field Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 821 Field Crossing has a pool.
Does 821 Field Crossing have accessible units?
No, 821 Field Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Field Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Field Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Field Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Field Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

