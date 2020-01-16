9928 Cherry Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

WOW! Absolutely stunning home with beautiful updates, surrounded by parks for that adventurous type! Gorgeous light wood floors, grand floor to ceiling stone fireplace, updated light fixtures and a nice backyard with firepit perfect for entertaining. Open kitchen that you will love, featuring white cabinetry, recessed lighting, farmhouse sink, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Spacious bedrooms throughout, bay window in the breakfast nook, covered first floor patio and a second floor balcony. This home won't last long!