Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9928 Cherry Hill Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:57 AM

9928 Cherry Hill Lane

9928 Cherry Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9928 Cherry Hill Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
WOW! Absolutely stunning home with beautiful updates, surrounded by parks for that adventurous type! Gorgeous light wood floors, grand floor to ceiling stone fireplace, updated light fixtures and a nice backyard with firepit perfect for entertaining. Open kitchen that you will love, featuring white cabinetry, recessed lighting, farmhouse sink, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Spacious bedrooms throughout, bay window in the breakfast nook, covered first floor patio and a second floor balcony. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane have any available units?
9928 Cherry Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane have?
Some of 9928 Cherry Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9928 Cherry Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9928 Cherry Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 Cherry Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9928 Cherry Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 9928 Cherry Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 Cherry Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 9928 Cherry Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9928 Cherry Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9928 Cherry Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9928 Cherry Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9928 Cherry Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

