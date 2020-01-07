All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9833 Walnut Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9833 Walnut Hill Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:04 AM

9833 Walnut Hill Drive

9833 Walnut Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9833 Walnut Hill Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3-bed, 2-full-bath 2-story home in Providence Village for rent! This home features a kitchen with bay window, island, and breakfast bar with a side by side refrigerator. The family room includes a corner wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling with a half bath downstairs. Upstairs includes a loft area and outdoor balcony. Resort style community with great amenities. Owner pays HOA dues and you will have fully access to fitness center, clubhouse, lakes, salt water pool, tennis court and much more! Move-in ready and do not miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive have any available units?
9833 Walnut Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive have?
Some of 9833 Walnut Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9833 Walnut Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9833 Walnut Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9833 Walnut Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9833 Walnut Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9833 Walnut Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9833 Walnut Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9833 Walnut Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9833 Walnut Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9833 Walnut Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9833 Walnut Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9833 Walnut Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District