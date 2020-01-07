9833 Walnut Hill Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3-bed, 2-full-bath 2-story home in Providence Village for rent! This home features a kitchen with bay window, island, and breakfast bar with a side by side refrigerator. The family room includes a corner wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling with a half bath downstairs. Upstairs includes a loft area and outdoor balcony. Resort style community with great amenities. Owner pays HOA dues and you will have fully access to fitness center, clubhouse, lakes, salt water pool, tennis court and much more! Move-in ready and do not miss it!