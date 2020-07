Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic house in a fantastic community. Spacious rooms, great kitchen, huge split master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets - you will just fall in love. Big backyard facing green belt! Grab it before someone else does. Providence Village provides great amenities. Pets on case to case basis.If approved,pet deposit $300 per pet. PLEASE REMOVE SHOES IF MUDDY OR WET. Information provided is best to LA knowledge but cannot be guaranteed. Tenants are advised to confirm all details.