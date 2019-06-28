9027 Greene Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

With its ample amenities and adorable resort style community within the Aubrey ISD, this home in Providence Village is a highly attractive option for any Tenant. This adorable home has an open floor plan and a huge amount of storage. The kitchen has a center island, and lots of extra cabinetry (42-inch tall), over-sized walk-in pantry and eat-in kitchen area. There is also custom storage under the stairs. The Master suite has a massive walk-in closet, separate sitting area for your quiet mornings, and split vanities. All bedrooms include walk-in closets. The neighborhood boasts two swim parks, sports fields, community fitness center, clubhouses, and lakes to fish in and greenbelts to explore.