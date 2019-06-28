All apartments in Providence Village
9027 Greene Drive

9027 Greene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9027 Greene Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
With its ample amenities and adorable resort style community within the Aubrey ISD, this home in Providence Village is a highly attractive option for any Tenant. This adorable home has an open floor plan and a huge amount of storage. The kitchen has a center island, and lots of extra cabinetry (42-inch tall), over-sized walk-in pantry and eat-in kitchen area. There is also custom storage under the stairs. The Master suite has a massive walk-in closet, separate sitting area for your quiet mornings, and split vanities. All bedrooms include walk-in closets. The neighborhood boasts two swim parks, sports fields, community fitness center, clubhouses, and lakes to fish in and greenbelts to explore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 Greene Drive have any available units?
9027 Greene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9027 Greene Drive have?
Some of 9027 Greene Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 Greene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9027 Greene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 Greene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9027 Greene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9027 Greene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9027 Greene Drive offers parking.
Does 9027 Greene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 Greene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 Greene Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9027 Greene Drive has a pool.
Does 9027 Greene Drive have accessible units?
No, 9027 Greene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 Greene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9027 Greene Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 Greene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 Greene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

