2408 OPALINE Drive

This 3bedroom 2bath home is a Wifi Certified new build in beautiful Hillstone Pointe Little Elm. Open concept living room and kitchen with a breakfast nook. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bathroom with separate shower and tub, double sink and private toilet with beautiful ceramic tile surround. Kitchen has energy star certified appliances:dishwasher, range, microwave, refrigerator. Covered Patio opens to private backyard excellent for those barbecue hangouts. Two car garage with connecting utility room. Security system: Home is ADT secured included in rent. PLEASE verify School information.