All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 2408 OPALINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
2408 OPALINE Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:50 PM

2408 OPALINE Drive

2408 Opaline Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2408 Opaline Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This 3bedroom 2bath home is a Wifi Certified new build in beautiful Hillstone Pointe Little Elm. Open concept living room and kitchen with a breakfast nook. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bathroom with separate shower and tub, double sink and private toilet with beautiful ceramic tile surround. Kitchen has energy star certified appliances:dishwasher, range, microwave, refrigerator. Covered Patio opens to private backyard excellent for those barbecue hangouts. Two car garage with connecting utility room. Security system: Home is ADT secured included in rent. PLEASE verify School information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 OPALINE Drive have any available units?
2408 OPALINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 2408 OPALINE Drive have?
Some of 2408 OPALINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 OPALINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 OPALINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 OPALINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2408 OPALINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 2408 OPALINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2408 OPALINE Drive offers parking.
Does 2408 OPALINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 OPALINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 OPALINE Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 OPALINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 OPALINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 OPALINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 OPALINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 OPALINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 OPALINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 OPALINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District