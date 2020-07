Amenities

Beautiful home on corner lot in highly sought after Aubrey ISD. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in amenity rich Providence Village. Wood floors in all areas except bedrooms and bathrooms. Plantation shutters on all windows. Kitchen features Corian-type countertops with tons of storage and an island. The over-sized covered patio has a built in gas fireplace with stone finish and granite top. CUSTOM STEEL STORM SHELTER LOCATED IN FLOOR OF THE GARAGE!!