Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cape Cod sytle home located in the much sought after Providence Village. Home boasts recent flooring and has the perfect open floor plan. Property is located directly across from one of the many parks located in the community. Come see, won't last long. Owner to pay HOA dues. There is NOT a sign on the property ~ thank you!!!