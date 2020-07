Amenities

Wonderful master planned community of Providence Village. Adorable 1 story home with 3 bedrooms,2 baths,covered porch & also covered patio with a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. This home has security system and also sprinkler system. Neutral colors,ceramic tile in kitchen,breakfast nook,utility room and both baths. Picture perfect and move in ready. Community features water park,playground,park tennis,jogging paths,catch and release fishing and more.