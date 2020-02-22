10012 Boston Harbor Drive

Amenities

One level open layout in well desired community of Providence Village. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus study features easy to maintain tile floors. Beautiful updated kitchen opens to family room - over-sized center island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy Texas evenings outdoors with no back neighbors. Spend time with family under the covered patio or enjoy a chat with neighbors on the front porch. Providence Village amenities include several parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and walking trails, a lake!