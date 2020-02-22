All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 10012 Boston Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
10012 Boston Harbor Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

10012 Boston Harbor Drive

10012 Boston Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10012 Boston Harbor Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One level open layout in well desired community of Providence Village. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus study features easy to maintain tile floors. Beautiful updated kitchen opens to family room - over-sized center island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy Texas evenings outdoors with no back neighbors. Spend time with family under the covered patio or enjoy a chat with neighbors on the front porch. Providence Village amenities include several parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and walking trails, a lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive have any available units?
10012 Boston Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive have?
Some of 10012 Boston Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10012 Boston Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10012 Boston Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10012 Boston Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10012 Boston Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10012 Boston Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10012 Boston Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10012 Boston Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10012 Boston Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10012 Boston Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10012 Boston Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10012 Boston Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District