Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access carport

Welcome to Orion Prosper Apartments. A place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable apartment living in Prosper, Tx. Orion Prosper blends comfort and beauty in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the city's hustle, the community offers quick access to Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway 121, and I75 which offers convenience to local businesses, new developments, shops, wonderful outdoors of Texas, and attractions. Residents can come home to wide open spaces where they can relax and enjoy our three tranquil ponds. Imagine taking a relaxing stroll on our walking trail with the soothing sound from the fountains . Residents can also enjoy our resort styled pool with sundeck, outdoor grill, and our 24/7 fitness center which features our new Peloton. Lavishness and spaciousness are the best words to describe our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans. Ranging from 650 to 1,309 square feet of space. Our apartment home