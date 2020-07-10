880 Coit Rd

Amenities

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



Patio/Balcony



Large Closets



High Ceilings



Hardwood Floors



Efficient Appliances



Townhomes with Private Attached Garages



Eco-Friendly Programmable Thermostats



Full-size washer/dryer included



Gorgeous view of one of several ponds on the property



Beautiful real wood hand scraped flooring



Community Amenities



Coffee Wi-Fi Cafe



Community Events



Limited-Access Gates



Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge



Pet-Friendly Community



Game Room with Billiards



Cardio Theater & Free Weights



Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool & Tanning Deck with Fireplace



On-Site Central Park with Jogging Trails



Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment



24-Hour Fully Equipped Fitness Center



Playground & Activity Area



Stocked Community Catch & Release Ponds



24/7 Emergency Maintenance Service



Business Center



Parcel Pending



