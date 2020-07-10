880 Coit Rd

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
=================================
It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Patio/Balcony
Large Closets
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Efficient Appliances
Townhomes with Private Attached Garages
Eco-Friendly Programmable Thermostats
Full-size washer/dryer included
Gorgeous view of one of several ponds on the property
Beautiful real wood hand scraped flooring
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Coffee Wi-Fi Cafe
Community Events
Limited-Access Gates
Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge
Pet-Friendly Community
Game Room with Billiards
Cardio Theater & Free Weights
Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool & Tanning Deck with Fireplace
On-Site Central Park with Jogging Trails
Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment
24-Hour Fully Equipped Fitness Center
Playground & Activity Area
Stocked Community Catch & Release Ponds
24/7 Emergency Maintenance Service
Business Center
Parcel Pending