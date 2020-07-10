All apartments in Prosper
880 Coit Rd
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:11 AM

880 Coit Rd

880 Coit Road · No Longer Available
Location

880 Coit Road, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
In the apartment hunt?

  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

=================================
  It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Patio/Balcony

Large Closets

High Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Efficient Appliances

Townhomes with Private Attached Garages

Eco-Friendly Programmable Thermostats

Full-size washer/dryer included

Gorgeous view of one of several ponds on the property

Beautiful real wood hand scraped flooring

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Coffee Wi-Fi Cafe

Community Events

Limited-Access Gates

Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge

Pet-Friendly Community

Game Room with Billiards

Cardio Theater & Free Weights

Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool & Tanning Deck with Fireplace

On-Site Central Park with Jogging Trails

Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment

24-Hour Fully Equipped Fitness Center

Playground & Activity Area

Stocked Community Catch & Release Ponds

24/7 Emergency Maintenance Service

Business Center

Parcel Pending

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

