Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained and upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with study on a greenbelt in the sought after Glenbrooke subdivision. This home boasts espresso brown LVP in entryway through breakfast nook, extended covered back patio, neutral gray paint and white ceiling throughout all of homes common areas, granite counters, satin nickel hardware on all cabinets and drawers, upgrade white LED can lights, upgrade breakfast nook orbital light fixtures, stone front facade, and much more!