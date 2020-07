Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction microwave refrigerator

Brand new 4 bed 2.1 bath home in new MI home community in Prosper. Open floor plan with beautiful wood looking floors in living area. Nice curb appeal for this home. New Washer, Dryer and Fridge to be provided before move-in!!!

Huge closet in master bedroom. Nice size backyard with big privacy fence. Denton ISD !!!. Come take a look at this single story home in new community with parks. Easy access to Teel and Hwy 380.