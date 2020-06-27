4571 Acacia Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Highland Home in sought after Windsong Ranch! 2nd BR down, great for guests. Each BR has private bath & WI closet, plus half bath on both floors. Butlers pantry w wine rack at dining rm, across from large study w French doors. Gourmet kitchen features gas stove,dbl ovens,BI microwave,oversized breakfast bar island w pendant lights,silestone counters & WI pantry. Media rm down, mud room by utility, surround sound, plantation shutters & neutral colors! Private master suite has curved wall of windows w sitting area, linen storage, sep vanities, double shower & huge closet w access to laundry room hallway. Game room w c-fan, window seat & computer or work area plus 3 BRs upstairs. Covered patio at back.