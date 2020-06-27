All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 4571 Acacia Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
4571 Acacia Parkway
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

4571 Acacia Parkway

4571 Acacia Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4571 Acacia Parkway, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Highland Home in sought after Windsong Ranch! 2nd BR down, great for guests. Each BR has private bath & WI closet, plus half bath on both floors. Butlers pantry w wine rack at dining rm, across from large study w French doors. Gourmet kitchen features gas stove,dbl ovens,BI microwave,oversized breakfast bar island w pendant lights,silestone counters & WI pantry. Media rm down, mud room by utility, surround sound, plantation shutters & neutral colors! Private master suite has curved wall of windows w sitting area, linen storage, sep vanities, double shower & huge closet w access to laundry room hallway. Game room w c-fan, window seat & computer or work area plus 3 BRs upstairs. Covered patio at back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4571 Acacia Parkway have any available units?
4571 Acacia Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4571 Acacia Parkway have?
Some of 4571 Acacia Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4571 Acacia Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4571 Acacia Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4571 Acacia Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4571 Acacia Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4571 Acacia Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4571 Acacia Parkway offers parking.
Does 4571 Acacia Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4571 Acacia Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4571 Acacia Parkway have a pool?
No, 4571 Acacia Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4571 Acacia Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4571 Acacia Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4571 Acacia Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4571 Acacia Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 4571 Acacia Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4571 Acacia Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District