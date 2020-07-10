3520 Osage River Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool new construction tennis court

Welcome to this beautiful neighborhood in the highly acclaimed Prosper ISD. Enjoy community green spaces & amenity center that includes: lap & children's pool, playground, tennis & basketball courts. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway & Highway 380. Close proximity to major employment & retail centers, including Parkway Towne Crossing & Toyota North America, FedEx, & Liberty Mutual, you're sure to be surrounded by opportunities. Space, storage & entertainment is exactly what this split floorplan home offers. Jack & Jill bathroom and a den that could be an extra bedroom, game room, or office. The Master Bedroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks, & separate tub & shower. Huge patio in backyard. Many upgrades!