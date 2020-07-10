All apartments in Prosper
3520 Osage River Trail

3520 Osage River Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Osage River Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful neighborhood in the highly acclaimed Prosper ISD. Enjoy community green spaces & amenity center that includes: lap & children's pool, playground, tennis & basketball courts. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway & Highway 380. Close proximity to major employment & retail centers, including Parkway Towne Crossing & Toyota North America, FedEx, & Liberty Mutual, you're sure to be surrounded by opportunities. Space, storage & entertainment is exactly what this split floorplan home offers. Jack & Jill bathroom and a den that could be an extra bedroom, game room, or office. The Master Bedroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks, & separate tub & shower. Huge patio in backyard. Many upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Osage River Trail have any available units?
3520 Osage River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3520 Osage River Trail have?
Some of 3520 Osage River Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Osage River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Osage River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Osage River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Osage River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 3520 Osage River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Osage River Trail offers parking.
Does 3520 Osage River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Osage River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Osage River Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3520 Osage River Trail has a pool.
Does 3520 Osage River Trail have accessible units?
No, 3520 Osage River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Osage River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Osage River Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Osage River Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 Osage River Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

