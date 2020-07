Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW single story gem in Prosper ISD!! - Welcome Home! Your new home is an immaculate, brand new 4 bedroom fully upgraded home in Creeks of Legacy. Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Master Suite with full walk in closet! All located within award-winning Prosper ISD. Truly a must see!!



(RLNE5615625)