3001 Renmuir Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room bbq/grill hot tub media room new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION -- 2 story 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in! -- - New construction! This light, bright, and happy home features brand new construction build by Ashton Woods with tons of designer upgrades. The master bedroom is located downstairs and is complete with an ensuite spa-like bath with separate soaker tub, and a huge walk-in closet. Also located downstairs is the 5th bedroom just off the entry complete with an ensuite bath, a kitchen that is open to the living and breakfast nook, and a covered patio! Upstairs boasts a theater room, open game room at the top of the stairs, and three bedrooms with two additional bathrooms.

Owner will furnish window coverings and fridge prior to move in.



VIRTUAL TOUR CLICK----> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CeG7BBq4YUm



(RLNE5742352)