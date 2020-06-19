All apartments in Prosper
3001 Renmuir Dr
3001 Renmuir Dr

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 Renmuir Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 Renmuir Dr · Avail. now

$3,050

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3273 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION -- 2 story 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in! -- - New construction! This light, bright, and happy home features brand new construction build by Ashton Woods with tons of designer upgrades. The master bedroom is located downstairs and is complete with an ensuite spa-like bath with separate soaker tub, and a huge walk-in closet. Also located downstairs is the 5th bedroom just off the entry complete with an ensuite bath, a kitchen that is open to the living and breakfast nook, and a covered patio! Upstairs boasts a theater room, open game room at the top of the stairs, and three bedrooms with two additional bathrooms.
Owner will furnish window coverings and fridge prior to move in.

VIRTUAL TOUR CLICK----> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CeG7BBq4YUm

(RLNE5742352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Renmuir Dr have any available units?
3001 Renmuir Dr has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 Renmuir Dr have?
Some of 3001 Renmuir Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Renmuir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Renmuir Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Renmuir Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Renmuir Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 3001 Renmuir Dr offer parking?
No, 3001 Renmuir Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Renmuir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Renmuir Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Renmuir Dr have a pool?
No, 3001 Renmuir Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Renmuir Dr have accessible units?
No, 3001 Renmuir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Renmuir Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Renmuir Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Renmuir Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Renmuir Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
