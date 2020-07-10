All apartments in Prosper
200 Crown Colony Drive
200 Crown Colony Drive

200 Crown Colony Drive · No Longer Available
200 Crown Colony Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
pool
Features include hand-scraped wood floors, the kitchen has granite countertops, a gas cooktop, and walk-in pantry, tons of cabinet space & a large island with windows overlooking the backyard, great space for entertaining! Huge master suite offers separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closet & sitting area. The Carolina floor plan is a single-story home with 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Features of this plan include a rotunda entry, covered porch, formal dining, large family room, study (option) and open kitchen. Backyard oasis with a beautiful pool & covered patio. This large corner lot is great storage for a boat or jet skis.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 200 Crown Colony Drive have any available units?
200 Crown Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 200 Crown Colony Drive have?
Some of 200 Crown Colony Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Crown Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Crown Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Crown Colony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Crown Colony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 200 Crown Colony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Crown Colony Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Crown Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Crown Colony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Crown Colony Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Crown Colony Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Crown Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Crown Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Crown Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Crown Colony Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Crown Colony Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Crown Colony Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

