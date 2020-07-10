200 Crown Colony Drive

Amenities

Features include hand-scraped wood floors, the kitchen has granite countertops, a gas cooktop, and walk-in pantry, tons of cabinet space & a large island with windows overlooking the backyard, great space for entertaining! Huge master suite offers separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closet & sitting area. The Carolina floor plan is a single-story home with 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Features of this plan include a rotunda entry, covered porch, formal dining, large family room, study (option) and open kitchen. Backyard oasis with a beautiful pool & covered patio. This large corner lot is great storage for a boat or jet skis.