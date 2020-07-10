All apartments in Prosper
Prosper, TX
101 Meadow Green Street
101 Meadow Green Street

101 Meadow Green Street · No Longer Available
Prosper
Location

101 Meadow Green Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Great home on 1 plus acre lot with oasis pool on the lot. Beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home with plenty of room in the heart of Prosper city close proximity to Frisco and McKinney shops and work places. Plenty of privacy and resort style life when you lease this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Meadow Green Street have any available units?
101 Meadow Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 101 Meadow Green Street have?
Some of 101 Meadow Green Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Meadow Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Meadow Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Meadow Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Meadow Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 101 Meadow Green Street offer parking?
No, 101 Meadow Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Meadow Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Meadow Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Meadow Green Street have a pool?
Yes, 101 Meadow Green Street has a pool.
Does 101 Meadow Green Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Meadow Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Meadow Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Meadow Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Meadow Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Meadow Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.

