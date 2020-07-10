101 Meadow Green Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Great home on 1 plus acre lot with oasis pool on the lot. Beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home with plenty of room in the heart of Prosper city close proximity to Frisco and McKinney shops and work places. Plenty of privacy and resort style life when you lease this home.