Great home on 1 plus acre lot with oasis pool on the lot. Beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home with plenty of room in the heart of Prosper city close proximity to Frisco and McKinney shops and work places. Plenty of privacy and resort style life when you lease this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 Meadow Green Street have any available units?
101 Meadow Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 101 Meadow Green Street have?
Some of 101 Meadow Green Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Meadow Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Meadow Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.