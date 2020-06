Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

MUST SEE!!! Open Floor plan with Granite in Kitchen. large Master bedroom and master bath with dual sink, stand alone shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Oversized, level back yard with beautiful privacy fence is perfect for entertaining and has plenty of room for the kids to play. Includes access to community pool, park, and all amenities. Right off Highway 380 and close to Walmart and other shopping.