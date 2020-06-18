1912 Pilot Point Way

Amenities
The Driftwood plan is a 2-story, 5 bedrms, and 2.5 bath home. Inside you will find over $10,000 in upgrades including energy efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. Second story laundry! The Driftwood features an open floor plan with a master suite complete with a walk-in closet, a spacious game room, as well as a fully fenced backyard and front yard landscaping. The 4 additional bedrms upstairs are generously sized with walk-in closets, and the upstairs bathroom boasts a double sink vanity. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Vacant, visit anytime, code 1975. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com