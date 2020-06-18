All apartments in Princeton
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:17 PM

1912 Pilot Point Way

1912 Pilot Point Way · (214) 206-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1912 Pilot Point Way, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
new construction
The Driftwood plan is a 2-story, 5 bedrms, and 2.5 bath home. Inside you will find over $10,000 in upgrades including energy efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. Second story laundry! The Driftwood features an open floor plan with a master suite complete with a walk-in closet, a spacious game room, as well as a fully fenced backyard and front yard landscaping. The 4 additional bedrms upstairs are generously sized with walk-in closets, and the upstairs bathroom boasts a double sink vanity. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Vacant, visit anytime, code 1975. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Pilot Point Way have any available units?
1912 Pilot Point Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1912 Pilot Point Way have?
Some of 1912 Pilot Point Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Pilot Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Pilot Point Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Pilot Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Pilot Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Pilot Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Pilot Point Way does offer parking.
Does 1912 Pilot Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Pilot Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Pilot Point Way have a pool?
No, 1912 Pilot Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Pilot Point Way have accessible units?
No, 1912 Pilot Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Pilot Point Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Pilot Point Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Pilot Point Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Pilot Point Way does not have units with air conditioning.
