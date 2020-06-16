All apartments in Princeton
1602 Kim Loan Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

1602 Kim Loan Drive

1602 Kim Loan Dr · (732) 322-2316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1602 Kim Loan Dr, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

The new 1 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home built with upgrades. Upgraded features included in this spacious floor plan are energy-efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, designer wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two-car garage. The highlights a center island in the kitchen, and a master suite complete with an over-sized walk-in closet. This home has incredible curb appeal boasting a fully fenced backyard, covered patio, covered front porch and front yard landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Kim Loan Drive have any available units?
1602 Kim Loan Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1602 Kim Loan Drive have?
Some of 1602 Kim Loan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Kim Loan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Kim Loan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Kim Loan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Kim Loan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1602 Kim Loan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Kim Loan Drive does offer parking.
Does 1602 Kim Loan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Kim Loan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Kim Loan Drive have a pool?
No, 1602 Kim Loan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Kim Loan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1602 Kim Loan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Kim Loan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Kim Loan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Kim Loan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Kim Loan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
