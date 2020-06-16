1602 Kim Loan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

The new 1 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home built with upgrades. Upgraded features included in this spacious floor plan are energy-efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, designer wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two-car garage. The highlights a center island in the kitchen, and a master suite complete with an over-sized walk-in closet. This home has incredible curb appeal boasting a fully fenced backyard, covered patio, covered front porch and front yard landscaping.