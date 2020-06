Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wide roads lead you to this peaceful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2009 1 Story Brick Home, 2 Full Size Car Garage w.extra Parking in front, Great Sized Secured Fenced Backyard w.Storage, Feels like a Brand New Home with an Open Concept, Master is away from other rooms, Covered Porch, Less than 5 mins away from Hwy 380 and Schools, 10 or so mins from McKinney and Lake Lavon with a 45min drive to Dallas. Small Pets under 50lbs are welcomed.