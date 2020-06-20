All apartments in Princeton
Princeton, TX
1207 Juniper
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1207 Juniper

1207 Juniper · No Longer Available
Princeton
Location

1207 Juniper, Princeton, TX 75407

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
game room
microwave
bathtub
Property Amenities
game room
Lovely one owner LGI home built in 2017. Like new with spacious rooms letting in plenty of natural light. The fully equipped kitchen showcases granite countertops, ample storage, energy efficient appliances, tile flooring, and a pantry. All bedrooms and bonus game room are upstairs. The spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Large backyard with tons of potential. The only thing missing from this house, is you! Available for purchase with owner financing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Juniper have any available units?
1207 Juniper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, TX.
What amenities does 1207 Juniper have?
Some of 1207 Juniper's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Juniper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Juniper pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Juniper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1207 Juniper offer parking?
No, 1207 Juniper does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Juniper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Juniper have a pool?
No, 1207 Juniper does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Juniper have accessible units?
No, 1207 Juniper does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Juniper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Juniper has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Juniper have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Juniper does not have units with air conditioning.
