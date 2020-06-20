1207 Juniper

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets game room microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Lovely one owner LGI home built in 2017. Like new with spacious rooms letting in plenty of natural light. The fully equipped kitchen showcases granite countertops, ample storage, energy efficient appliances, tile flooring, and a pantry. All bedrooms and bonus game room are upstairs. The spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Large backyard with tons of potential. The only thing missing from this house, is you! Available for purchase with owner financing