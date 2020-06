Amenities

Wonderful home for lease in Villas of Monte Carlo in Princeton. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar. Beautiful Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Pantry, Built In Microwave, Double SS Sink. Beautiful Cabinetry.Upgraded Tile Entry and All Wet Areas. Large family room. Spacious master with garden tub and walk in closet. Large back yard. Great community and great location with elementary school and Walmart Super Center minutes away.