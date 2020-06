Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedrooms 2 bath with a great floor plan at Vilas at Monte Carlo.The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops that extend over the island.All bedrooms have good sizes and there is plenty of room to store. Enjoy with your friends the fenced backyard with covered patio. Easy access to 380, and 10 min from historic Down town McKinney.Refrigerator is included.

Income must be at least tripe of rent, Good Credit Score.