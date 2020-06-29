Townes On 10th

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townes On Tenth Townhomes, located in Pflugerville, Texas is a community that offers spacious townhome rentals with all the featured amenities you need to feel comfortable and at home. Our townhomes offer a modern country style with a mix of natural brick and beautiful quartz stone exterior. This townhome community will give you the perfect Texas country feel along with open floor plans you are sure to love! Townes on Tenth is located at the corner of 10th Street and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville, TX, with easy access to IH 35 and SH 130, and only 15 miles to Downtown Austin.Each townhome for rent at Townes on Tenth offers stylish fixtures and features including wood-style plank flooring, garden-style soaking tubs, granite countertops, two-car attached garages, high ceilings, cultured marble, stainless steel appliances, and more. The relaxed community vibe makes it easy to find your center, get to know your neighbors, and explore the local amenities nearby. You can relax poolsi