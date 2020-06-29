All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
Townes On 10th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Townes On 10th

Open Now until 6pm
1200 10th Street · (512) 648-4390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 10th Street, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1662 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,764

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1481 sqft

Unit 0701 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1481 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townes On 10th.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townes On Tenth Townhomes, located in Pflugerville, Texas is a community that offers spacious townhome rentals with all the featured amenities you need to feel comfortable and at home. Our townhomes offer a modern country style with a mix of natural brick and beautiful quartz stone exterior. This townhome community will give you the perfect Texas country feel along with open floor plans you are sure to love! Townes on Tenth is located at the corner of 10th Street and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville, TX, with easy access to IH 35 and SH 130, and only 15 miles to Downtown Austin.Each townhome for rent at Townes on Tenth offers stylish fixtures and features including wood-style plank flooring, garden-style soaking tubs, granite countertops, two-car attached garages, high ceilings, cultured marble, stainless steel appliances, and more. The relaxed community vibe makes it easy to find your center, get to know your neighbors, and explore the local amenities nearby. You can relax poolsi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250 for 2 bedroom, $350 for 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet/ $850 for 2 pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garages, driveway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Townes On 10th have any available units?
Townes On 10th has 4 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Townes On 10th have?
Some of Townes On 10th's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townes On 10th currently offering any rent specials?
Townes On 10th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Townes On 10th pet-friendly?
Yes, Townes On 10th is pet friendly.
Does Townes On 10th offer parking?
Yes, Townes On 10th offers parking.
Does Townes On 10th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Townes On 10th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Townes On 10th have a pool?
Yes, Townes On 10th has a pool.
Does Townes On 10th have accessible units?
No, Townes On 10th does not have accessible units.
Does Townes On 10th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townes On 10th has units with dishwashers.
Does Townes On 10th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Townes On 10th has units with air conditioning.
